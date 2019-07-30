A Black Lady Sketch show to debut on HBO

LAUGH-out-loud funny and not afraid to be controversial, A Black Lady Sketch Show touches on such culturally relevant themes as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships.

Unprecedented in sketch comedy TV history, the show is created by, written by, directed by and starring an array of black women.

Debuting same time as the US on Aug 3 at 11am exclusively on HBO GO, this show’s narrative series set in limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.

The core cast includes creator Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

Thede executive produces, writes and stars and Issa Rae (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for HBO’s Insecure) executive produces.

Each episode consists of five to six sketches, showcasing the comedic talents of Robin, Quinta, Ashley and Gabrielle portraying an array of dynamic and varied characters, as well as hyper versions of themselves in interstitials featuring four friends stuck in a house during an end-of-the-world event.