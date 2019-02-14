A cello concerto

THIS weekend, MPO is collaborating with cellist Joshua Roman (pix) on Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 3pm in a concerto composed by Mason Bates.

Called the Mason Bates Cello Concerto, the work was commissioned by the Seattle Symphony, and written specifically for Roman. It was first performed four years ago.

Hailed as ‘a cellist of extraordinary technical and musical gifts’ by the San Francisco Chronicle, Roman is also an accomplished composer and curator and was named a TED Senior Fellow in 2015.

He has performed with the Detroit Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, BBC Scottish Symphony, Moscow State Symphony and Mariinsky Orchestra.

Meanwhile, conductor Rossen Milanov will lead the MPO to present an eclectic mix of compositions, which include Huan-Zhi Li’s Spring Festival Overture and Brahms’ Symphony No.4, to wrap up the MPO’s Valentine celebration of love and romance.

For more, call 03-2331 7007 or visit www.mpo.com.my.