THE PLAY, Gold Rain & Hailstones, was first staged in 1993. This witty, hard-hitting story, written by actor-cum-playwright Jit Murad, was a huge hit among audiences and theatre critics.

Now, 26 years later, director-cum-actor Gavin Yap, a huge fan of Jit’s work, is re-staging this masterpiece.

The idea came two years ago when Yap, 41, picked up a book, Jit Murad Plays, published by Matahari Books, which highlighted five of Jit’s greatest works – Gold Rain & Hailstones, Visits, The Storyteller, Malam Konsert, and Spilt Gravy on Rice.

When Yap finished reading Gold Rain & Hailstones, he wanted to re-stage it. He felt connected to the main characters – the outspoken and rebellious Amy, the successful ‘Melayu Baru’ Man, the upper-class wife and mother Nina, and the celebrity make-up and beauty guru Jay – whose stories make up this poignant tale of home, identity, friendship and family.

“I have been where these characters have been,” said Yap. “All four of them (Amy, Man, Nina and Jay) have spent time abroad and all are in their own way trying to figure out how they fit in now that they have returned home.

“They are trying to figure out who they are and what their own country means to them. They are asking themselves: ‘Do I want to stay, and is it worth it to stay’?”

Yap himself has endured a similar struggle and he sometimes feels the struggle has not ended.

“You are constantly evolving as a person,” he says. “So your idea of who you are, where you fit in, and what home is to you is also evolving.”

When the play was first staged in 1993 by director Zahim Albakri, it had only two actors – Jit and Lin Jaffar – playing the four characters.

But Yap is taking a different route, by casting four actors in the lead roles – Farah Rani as Amy, Redza Mihnat as Man, Sharifah Amani as Nina, and Ghafir Akbar as Jay.

“I do not see the point in re-staging this play if we are to do exactly what was done before,” says Gavin.

“[Though] it is the same story, I am going to give my interpretation of the story. I am certain that some years from now, if another director comes along and wants to re-stage the same work, it will be completely different from what I have done.”

When the re-staging of Gold Rain was first announced, there were many comments on social media by those who had seen the play many years ago, and who shared their fond memories of it.

“To say I am completely unaffected by expectations would be a lie,” says Yap.

“But at the same time, I am the kind of person who doesn’t waste time stressing about things beyond my control. I respect what has come before.

“The way I explained to myself and to my cast is [by looking at film remakes]. People who saw the original are going to have their own feelings about the remake. Their opinions about the original might be coloured by nostalgia.

“For a new generation, it is going to be a new experience.”

Jo Kukathas, who is one of the producers of the re-staging – agrees.

She believes re-staging classic works is an opportunity to see how the work resonates with today’s audience.

“We need to get in touch with our ‘writing ancestors’,” says Jo, 56, adding that the re-staging of this work is in one way to honour Jit’s contribution as a playwright and important voice in the Malaysian English-language theatre scene.

“We do not remember our writers enough,” she adds.

The play centres on outspoken and rebellious Amy, who has never felt at home in Malaysia. A family emergency has brought her back after 10 years in America.

She reconnects with her old friends, and soon discovers from her friends that coming home doesn’t necessarily mean you belong.

Actress Farah, 31, is totally besotted with her character Amy, saying: “She is cool. She is unapologetic.

“She does not conform. She is going to say what she thinks.”

Like everyone, she admits that Amy is far from perfect, and sometimes rubs people the wrong way.

“Amy’s intentions are good but her tone sometimes gets misconstrued,” she says.

When asked what she likes about the play, she says: “The idea of belonging is deeply rooted in the play. I have not read something that affected me so quickly.”

Gold Rain & Hailstones will be staged at Damansara Performing Art Centre DPAC Theatre from March 1 to 10.