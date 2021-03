RELEASING her first album at the age of 17, singer-songwriter Amanda Imani has come a long way since her debut in 2009. Prior to her first step as a professional singer, the songstress saw herself in a lot of talent shows before performing at shows around Kuala Lumpur.

“Then, I put out my very first Malay album at the time, during my last year of high school. It was quite an experience, but it was definitely a memorable time as I learned a lot. From there, I started to branch out from not just being a vocalist, but also writing lyrics and learning about music production. Prior to that, I had no classical training in music,” Amanda told theSun.

The self-titled Amanda Imani was quickly followed by Yeah, a mini English album which was Amanda’s first experience in writing her own songs.

From 2009 to 2014, she experienced her busiest years, performing at myriad shows, concerts and quickly racking up a notable amount of local and international awards. During the same period, Amanda was concurrently pursuing her Bachelor of Communications and Psychology at the University of Upper Iowa in the US.

After her graduation, she continued to pursue music, explaining that it was a positive and satisfying experience from the moment she began writing music and working with others in the industry.

A different era

Although 2014 does not seem long ago, much has shifted in the local and global music industry.

“The landscape of music has changed from when I first began. When I started, streaming was not really a thing yet and it was still very much about physical albums. Over the years, I’ve had to adapt many times because of how the music industry has changed. It’s a whole different ball game now,” she said.

Her last album, Blackheart is considered Amanda’s most hands-on, personal album.

“Every single one of the songs were composed and written by me. I was very involved with the production and direction as well”.

After the album came out in 2014, Amanda went to the US for a year to complete a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) music production course, as she sought to better familiarise herself with the more technical side of music.

“I really wanted something that I could learn and apply. I did that for a year, which was why I was not here.”

A change of pace

“I did a lot of live shows as well in the US, which was really fun, especially bringing my music out as an independent artiste and marketing myself in a different environment. Because it’s very different performing in America compared to Malaysia.

“It’s a big market because everyone goes to LA to try and make it big. For me, it was a career highlight being able to perform on the Sunset Strip.”

In a way, it helped boost her confidence and growth as an artiste. As an extension of her “break”, Amanda did not stick to the typical music conventions of periodically releasing new singles and albums.

She instead spent the years following Blackheart to build her repertoire of skills as a singer, songwriter and even content creation and modeling.

“How I got into social media, content creation and modeling was because it started out with music, and because those industries are interconnected. An opportunity appeared and I tried other avenues to get myself exposed to more people.”

About two years ago, after she returned from America, Amanda said she wanted to come up with a new album.

“Unfortunately, I never put out any music. Then, I went to Australia and came back last year. That’s why I never put out anything, because I’ve been in and out of the country,” she said.

“But ever since Covid started, I’ve recorded two songs that are still in the working stage. One is in Malay and the other is in English, which I will hopefully be able to release this year. For the Malay single, hopefully, I’ll be able to film the music video, which was postponed due to Covid last year.”

If things in relation to the pandemic improves in the coming months, Amanda is determined to pursue the release of both singles before the year ends.