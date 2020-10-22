A familiar voice

HE has one of those soothing voices you hear in advertisements, and for many years he read the traffic report for a major radio station.

What many do not know is that Megat Zahrin, 37, is also a talented voice actor (Ejen Ali, Ejen Ali The Movie, Upin & Ipin, Pada Zaman Dahulu, Rimba Racer) and singer, with a song called Beautiful and who sang the track Cahaya from the documentary Malaysia vs Covid-19.

He also used to be part of a rock band.

“[Currently] I am a full-time voice-over talent,” Megat said during our interview.

His journey to become a voice-over talent did not begin with someone telling him he had a voice for radio. Instead, it was something he went into by chance in 2013.

“It was by accident, really. I actually started out by writing for Les’ Copaque Production, the production company behind Upin & Ipin.

“I started there as a writer for one of their IPs called Pada Zaman Dahulu. At the same time I was involved in a singing competition, Dentyne Terra Oke 2011.”

He emerged as the champion in that competition.

“Because of that, the bosses gave me the chance to sing the theme song for Pada Zaman Dahulu. They also encourage their staff to take on multiple roles in the company, and that is when I started doing voice-over work. I would normally do the voices for the bad guys.”

With the encouragement of his friend who used to read traffic reports for a major radio station, Megat applied for the position when there was a vacancy, and for nine years (until May 2019) he was the voice over the airwaves warning us of which roads to avoid, and the hazards we might encounter on our journey.

However it was the song Cahaya that really put him at the forefront, not only because he sang it but because he also wrote the lyrics.