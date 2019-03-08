A feast of Thai flms

THE THAI Film Festival returns after a one-year lapse to offer free screenings of seven of its country’s best features at selected GSC cinemas in the Klang Valley and Penang, from March 21 to March 27.

The first festival in 2017 was organised by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with five films.

Amnat Phalapleewan, Minister Councillor of the Embassy of Thailand in Malaysia, announced at a press conference that the embassy here has now taken over the organisation of the festival.

“We will try to make this an annual event from now,” he added.

Besides popular Thai horrors and comedies, Amnat said the festival will be promoting other genres such as fantasy drama-thriller Homestay (which has been screened here before), another thriller The Pool, as well as the documentary, 2,215.

Amnat especially pointed out the documentary which “everybody in Thailand was talking about”.

It is about the run undertook by Thai rock singer Artiwara Kongmalai, from Southern Thailand to its northern region, in an effort to raise “more than 1.1 billion baht” to buy medical equipment for their hospitals.

Meanwhile, fans of Thai films will also be able to get close and personal with one of the film’s leading cast and director at the festival.

The stars of Thai comedy Bikeman, Pachara Chirathivat and Sananthachat Thanapatpisal (who both appeared in the popular Thai TV series, Hormones), and its director, Prueksa Amaruji, will be in Kuala Lumpur for a meet-and-greet event on March 23.

But fans will first need to register for this event on the Thai Trends in Malaysia Facebook page and fanpage.

These are the films being featured in this year’s festival:

2,215 (documentary, 2018)

This film documents the 2,215 kilometres that Kongmalai ran over 55 days in November and December 2017, from Betong in the southern Thai district of Yala, to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, in north Thailand.

His goal was to raise funds for several government hospitals in need of medical equipment, which he achieved, raising some 1.1 billion baht in total.

Bikeman (comedy, 2018)

Sakkarin is living a lie. His mother wants him to be a banker.

To make her happy, he pretends to be one, leaving home every morning in a bank uniform before changing into the outfit of a motorbike taxi man – his real job.

But when he meets his high school crush, Jai, who actually works in a bank, his lie finally catches up with him.

Starring Pachara Chirathivat and Sananthachat Thanapatpisal.

App War (comedy/ drama/ romance, 2018)

Bom and June are founders of different app startup companies.

They end up creating almost identical apps and turn bitter rivals.

The two resort to underhand tactics to try and sabotage each other.

The only thing they can’t seem to see is their growing attraction for one and other.

Starring Nat Kitcharit and Warisara Yu.

Homestay (drama/ fantasy/ thriller, 2018)

A wandering spirit is given the body of a recently-deceased young man named Min as a reward from heaven.

However, to be allowed to take permanent residence of the body, it must first find the cause of Min’s death within 100 days.

Starring Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Cherprang Areekul and Nopachai Jayanama.

The Pool (action/thriller, 2018)

Day is an insecure art director who is left alone after a shoot to clear up a six-metre-deep deserted pool.

He falls asleep on an inflatable raft and when he wakes up, he discovers the water level has fallen so low that he can’t climb out of the pool.

The only creatures that can hear his screams for help are those from a nearby crocodile farm.

Starring Theeradej Wongpuapan and Ratnamon Ratchiratham.

Premika (horror/comedy, 2017)

A karaoke booth is possessed by the spirit of a dead girl named Premika, after the clothing tag she wears.

When someone accidentally switches on the booth, Premika is set free to scare and torment whoever sings out of tune or the wrong lyrics.

Starring Nathasit Kotimanuswanich, Gena Desouza and Pramote Prathan.

The Promise (thriller/ horror, 2017)

Back in 1997, best friends Ib and Boum decided to both commit suicide together in Bangkok.

However, after Ib killed herself, Boum backed out from the promise.

Now, 20 years later, the vengeful spirit of Ib returns to haunt Boum and her 15-year-old daughter, Bell.

Starring Bee Namthip, Apichaya Thongkham and Thunyaphat Pattarateerachaicharoen.