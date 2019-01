THE REBOOT of popular series Charmed (the original ran from 1998 to 2006) has its share of fan favourite characters, one of which is Whitelighter Harry Greenwood, played by Rupert Evans (left).

The new Charmed revolves around the Vera sisters Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and older half-sister Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock) who come together after their mother Marisol (Valerie Cruz) is killed by a demon.

When the sisters begin living under the same roof, they start exhibiting magical abilities.

Soon afterwards, their Whitelighter (an angelic adviser, and a protector of witches) named Harry shows up and reveals their family secret.

The sisters soon accept their destiny as The Charmed Ones, a powerful trio of witches who are tasked with helping the innocent and vanquishing demons.

Though several elements of the original series have been changed, the new Charmed is slowly building a fan base.

Of course, having interesting characters does play a part, and Harry is as likable as they come.

In his former life, Harry was an actor in London, before being recruited into the British Secret Service. He died in the line of duty, and was chosen to become a Whitelighter.

In an email interview, Evans, 41, admitted to not being familiar with the original series, in which the original Whitelighter character, Leo Wyatt, was played by Brian Krause.

“I’d seen clips and I’d known about it, but I haven’t in truth seen a single episode,” he said.

“But actually, I think that helped me a bit, because I was able to kind of look at it with fresh eyes and not have a sense of the past, and I’m able to come and create something with the character that is actually from my own head, rather than anything else. I had no preconceptions.”

Evans said Harry is not just a mentor, adding that “there is more to Harry and his relationship with the ladies, and that is explored more and more as the series goes by”.

He added: “Things get complicated for Harry and for the girls, and I think, as time goes by, he becomes more [to them] – so watch this space!”

Evans has had a varied and prolific acting career. Comicbook fans may remember him as Agent John Myers in Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy (2004), and more recently, he has starred in such TV series as The Man in the High Castle, The Village, World Without End and Fleming.

And like his character Harry, Evans is also a theatre actor.

When asked if he draws on his own experiences for the role, Evans said: “Yes, I do actually. You know, we have to work a lot with suspending our disbelief and imagining a lot of things, and I think in the theatre, you do that readily.

“Also, [Harry]’s quite a character himself.

“There is a sort of theatricality to Harry sometimes.

“So, I think having been in the theatre has helped.”

Evans isn’t too worried about comparisons with the original series.

“I never worry about what people think ... I’m too old.

“But, I feel the [original] show is loved by a lot of people, and so I care a lot that they’ve watched [it] and hope they’ll love the new one, and continue to watch [and] support the new one.”

Charmed airs every Tuesdays at 9.45pm on Blue Ant Entertainment (unifi TV channel 473).