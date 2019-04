MAESTRO Junichi Hirokami (above) returns to Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC, to lead the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in a programme called The Dollar Symphony on Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 3pm.

The conductor, who is also a professor at Tokyo College of Music, first collaborated with the MPO in 2000.

He has also worked with the Wiener Symphoniker, Royal Concertgebouw, Berlin Radio Symphony and London Symphony.

The Dollar Symphony offers a combination of the familiar and unfamiliar, chief among them being Symphony No.6 written by Swedish composer Kurt Atterberg for a competition held in Vienna in 1928.

Edvard Grieg’s incidental music for Peer Gynt (a poetic drama written by Norway’s most famous playwright Henrik Ibsen) is an atmospheric piece, written in 1876, that has the sights, sounds and folklore of Norway deeply embedded in it.

Also included in the repertoire list is Yasushi Akutagawa’s Triptyque for String Orchestra, a powerful and energetic work with a lullaby part written for his daughter, as well as rhythmic patterns meant to imitate traditional Japanese drumming at a festival.

