A national celebration

PAYING tribute to the country’s 63rd National Day, Astro will be premiering new content that celebrates Malaysia’s diverse history, cultural richness and strength of the human spirit on Astro, Astro GO, and On Demand. Customers will be able to enjoy new telemovies, Merdeka specials and documentaries as part of Astro’s Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama campaign from now to Sep 17.

Among some of the new titles will be Basir Siswo’s Bertakhta Di Hati Rakyat (Astro Prima CH 105, Aug 30 & 31, 9.30pm), a two-part documentary on the life of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his installation as the 16th King of Malaysia, Lina Tan’s Malaysia vs Covid-19 (Sept 12, 6pm) which explores heartwarming stories of patients and their family members, frontliners and volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic and how Malaysians persevered to help, protect and save each other and the country they love, and Ottrumaiye Balam (Astro Vaanavil CH 201, Aug 30 & 31, 2pm), a collection of six short stories from each decade beginning from the 1950s.

On the cultural side of things, the Work To Live (Astro AEC CH 306, Sept 6, every Sunday, 9pm) documentary will showcase a fading traditional legacy that is being reawakened by youngsters who are breathing new life into traditional trades such as wedding chaperoning and rattan weaving.

Meanwhile, the Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure (Discovery Asia CH 553, Sept 6, 9pm) chronicles Academy Award-winning British actress Judi Dench’s journey of a lifetime to uncover the lush rainforests, magical wildlife and spectacular coastlines of Malaysian Borneo.

Beyond the documentaries Astro has lined up, there will also be special Merdeka-themed shows such as Aku Posmen, Kau Latifah, Dia Joseph starring Lisa Surihani and Punchline (Astro Warna CH 107), the 24 for 2020 Merdeka film series highlighting BoBoiBoy Movie 2, Gostan and Super Game Boy: The Geng Return (Astro Ceria CH 611), and Bola@Mamak, PM Bersama AM, Berbulu ngan Burn and Borak Borak Botak to celebrate the best Malaysian sporting moments (Astro Arena CH 801), among many others.

Astro Awani (CH 501) will also feature a host of special features on Malaysia’s history and new norms leading up to Agenda Awani Khas Merdeka and Consider This with Eddin Khoo about his project Rukun Negara (Aug 31).

Check out Astro Radio’s Sapot Lokal campaign, which supports local musicians and acts across all 11 radio brands and the SYOK app. This includes more local music on HITZ and RAAGA, while LITE will feature heartwarming stories of Malaysians from all walks of life.

Additionally, in the spirit of helping the community during times of need, Astro will continue its support for Pusat Darah Negara (PDN) via TV, radio and digital platforms, by encouraging Malaysians to participate in blood donation drives held in various locations. For more info, please visit www.pdn.gov.my.

Ultimately, the Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama campaign seeks to remind Malaysians to embrace the spirit of togetherness, while pushing the message of staying safe and united as a nation.

More information on all programmes is available at astro.com.my.