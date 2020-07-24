A new direction

And thus, YOLO Asia was created, an event platform to help those who are working in the live entertainment industry get back on their feet. The platform was spearheaded by YOLO Malaysia, beginning with a series of online events called YOLO Malaysia Live Sessions.

“To be very frank, a lot of people were fed up of being in their homes at that time. So a group of us came together, and we put together an idea on how the players in the industry can move forward, at least with presence, and with the intent of recovering and eventually making money,” he added.

“The idea came about when the whole live entertainment industry came to a halt. We work closely with the industry people, including artistes, content providers and all that. And we were looking for an opportunity to get out there again and get things moving,” said YOLO Asia founder Ib Harun , who has over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

However, those in the industry are resolved to do something about it.

THE entertainment industry, specifically the live entertainment industry, was one of the first to feel the brunt of the nationwide lockdown caused by the pandemic. It is also one of the last industries that will get to recover from its effects.

“[We] are promoters, organisers, we do advertising, we do events, and so forth. The natural progression was for YOLO Asia to become a platform for the live entertainment industry to come back again.

“We started with YOLO Malaysia first. It was also very timely because in Malaysia, the MCO (movement control order) had just been lifted.

Although people say that entertainment comes last, how long can people in the industry wait?” said Ib.

While artistes could connect directly to their audience through digital platforms and social media, the experience is generally limited, and is nowhere close to a live performance. The key, according to him, is interaction.

“What we are doing is we are trying to incorporate everything that is happening on the ground into the YOLO Malaysia Live Sessions, but there are certain things which you just can’t replicate.

“The way we do it is you are not just watching the show, you are on the same stage as the artiste. You get to sing with the artiste and see them up close. And they can see you dance as well,” said Ib.

He said the idea was based on what another artiste did in Thailand, creating a platform that incorporates interaction to get the Thai entertainment scene going again.

“We adopted a very similar approach, and came up with a brand that is all-encompassing, rather than what you do in individual shows,” said Ib.

The latest YOLO Malaysia Live Session was held on July 19. The whole-day online event featured many local talents, and was performed on Malaysia’s first 360 interactive stage.

Imagine the performers surrounded by a curved wall display that is projecting the webcam feed of the fans in ‘attendance’.

“Artistes can see fans singing and dancing along. But, Malaysians are shy, and camera-shy. But for those who participated, they find themselves in front of the artiste, virtually.

“It is challenging for the artiste as well. They are performing to their fans who are not physically there. But, they are still getting instant feedback.

It is a matter of time before everyone gets used to it,” said Ib.

Will online events ever replace live events? According to him, no. Not entirely. Live events bring not only a unique environment and provide a unique experience, but it also provides an outlet for those in the industry.

“I believe the future of the live entertainment industry will include online events such as this, but it will not replace live events. In the pipeline, we are looking at doing hybrid events or hybrid platforms.

“What’s happening now is that entertainment is easily consumed, and people think it’s free, but those in the industry need to make a living as well.

“This includes not just the entertainers. Behind the scenes, there are the production people, the show people, the technical people, and all that. And they are the ones who come together so that the entertainers have a platform,” said Ib.

He said that the biggest challenge in making the event happen was to get people in the industry to understand that this was one avenue for the entertainment industry and entertainers, not to make a profit, but to survive and make money.