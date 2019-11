I USED to believe that the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) and rock songs were like oil and water, and would never make a good combination. Well, clearly that is no longer the case.

In recent years, the MPO has been experimenting by adding a number of rock performances to its regular concert season.

The first rock concert at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) took place in 2013, and was aptly called MPO Rocks.

The experiment paid off handsomely, and the concert was sold out.

This success led the MPO to organise a few more rock-themed concerts, including The Music of Led Zepplin in 2014, followed by The Music of Queen in 2015, and Ella Live with MPO in 2017.

All these concerts managed to draw a huge audience, and earned rave reviews from music fans.

Now, fans can look forward to its latest rock concert titled Rock Tri-O, which will take place on Nov 16 and 17.

Led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the MPO will be performing a repertoire of famous rock songs from the 1970s onwards originally performed by rock groups and artistes from Malaysia, as well as a number of big rock ballads by international acts.

Among the songs that will be performed are Fantasia Bulan Madu and Pawana (by Search), Memburu Rindu, Biso Bonar and Gerhana (Hattan), Relakan Jiwa (Hazama), Lagu Untukmu (Meet Uncle Hussain), Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen), Back In Black (AC/DC), and Stairway to Heaven (Led Zepplin).

“MPO will present at least 17 songs, including medleys,” says Ahmad Muriz.

The songs will be reworked for the orchestra by local composers Luqman Aziz, Jenny Chin, Genervie Kam and Leonard Yap, in order to give a fresh spin to the melodies.

The MPO has also selected rock singers Hattan, Hazama and Azlan Typewriter to perform the vocals for these songs, some of which they themselves originally sang.

“Each of the singers comes with his own fanbase and reputation,” explains Ahmad Muriz. “[They] will perform four solo songs each.”

He adds that all three singers will perform together onstage for at least two medleys, for English- and Malay-language songs.

The three singers themselves says they are looking forward to performing together.

“Every singer dreams of performing with the MPO and I am no different,” says 54-year-old rock legend Hattan, whose full name is Datuk Haji Mohd Shukri Shahabudin.

This will be his first time performing with the MPO, and he believes the orchestra will certainly bring a different flavour to the music.

He says: “When you sing songs that are not yours, you should not imitate the original singer. You should put your own touch to the song.

“For example, years ago when I re-recorded Sekuntum Mawar Merah by the Alleycats, I added a blues touch to the song.

“Interestingly, the song was well received. After all, nobody wants to hear an imitation.”

When asked what are the biggest challenges he faces while preparing for a concert, he delivers some practical advice, saying: “You have to look after your health. During the rainy season, you can easily fall sick.

“The last thing you want to have is a sore throat on the night of your concert.”

As for Azlan Typewriter and Hazama, this will also be their first time performing alongside the MPO. Both of them confess to feeling a little nervous about the big show.

“We want to convert our stress into something fun,” says Hazama, 34, whose full name is Hazama Ahmad Azmi.

In 2011, the winner of season nine of the reality singing show Akademi Fantasia released his first single Cinta Teragung, as well as a duet with Amy Search titled Simetri, which later went on to win Best Rock Song at Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) in 2012.

That same year, Hazama released Relakan Jiwa, which he will be performing onstage with the MPO.

In 2013 he release his pop rock album Penglipur Lara, which produced the hit tracks Malaikat, Sampai Mati and Aku Bukan Dewa.

Meanwhile Azlan, whose full name is Nor Azlan Rosle, says that his biggest challenge for the concert is keeping his stamina up and making sure the concert is “full of energy”.

The 37-year-old singer adds that he wants the audience to leave the music hall feeling as though they have attended the “best concert of the year”.

Azlan himself has an impressive track record. A frontman for two key Malaysian rock bands, Meet Uncle Hussain and Azlan & The Typewriter, he has also received accolades for his songwriting skills, including for the hit song Lagu Untukmu at the 2009 Anugerah Juara Lagu.

He was also invited to perform at the 2014 Midem international music festival in France.

The Rock Tri-O concert will take place on Nov 16 and 17 at 8.30pm at the DFP.