A performer at heart

ACTRESS April Chan first stumbled into the world of acting when she was pursuing a degree in Business, Technology and Management at University Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. During her time there, she dabbled in theatre performances and developed a passion for acting.

She started her professional career as an actress in 2017. Her first television series was called The Green Wall, that focused on the relationship between a father and daughter. The drama series went on to win in the Best Chinese TV Series category at the Anugerah Skrin Awards the following year. Since then, she has appeared in several television telemovies and drama series.

Johor-born Chan, 26, recently starred in a telemovie called Bonus Vacation, which aired during Chinese New Year in February.

What has been your all-time favourite role?

Peng Jia Jia, my character from the television drama series Shimmering Fireworks. My character is an orphan. The worst thing is, she does not have many friends and is lonely. She is totally different from me. I have parents who love me and many friends during my childhood years. It is far more exciting and challenging to play roles that are totally different from your life.

How do you get into character?

An actor must have an active imagination. Only then can you play roles that are a total contrast to you. You have to create this fictional character from scratch and it takes imagination to perform this task. Sometimes, I will imagine the character sitting in front of me and I am interviewing my character about her life. Imagination is a powerful tool for an actor.

What was your first ambition?

I have wanted to be a performer since I was six years old. I would stand in front of the mirror and imitate what I see on television. I was a TV addict! I could not stop myself from watching entertainment shows. I would also often sing and dance in front of my family and relatives to entertain them.

Can you describe your family?

My parents are jewellery designers. I am their only child. Some people do not like being the only child as they want more siblings to keep them company. But I enjoyed being an only child. I was never lonely as I had many friends during my school days.

What are your plans for your career?

Right now, I am more active in television

shows. I would like to make a name for myself on the big screen. I would also like to start a business venture in future. I want to go into a business that is related to jewellery. Like I

said earlier, my parents are jewellery designers and I could use their expertise to start that business.

What is your dream role?

I would like to play a character who is into martial arts, just like Michelle Yeoh. I have never learnt any kind of martial arts in my life. But I am willing to learn just to get into character.

Who is your all-time favourite actor?

Zhou Xun. Her performances are natural. Her eyes are very expressive and convey the emotions she is feeling.

What is your exercise routine and dietary routine like?

I am not attached to any gym. I do simple workouts at home. I learnt these exercises from YouTube. I also practise intermittent fasting.

Do you have a boyfriend? What kind of man attracts you?

Not at the moment. I love my family and he should have the same feelings for his family, too. I admire a man who is focused on what he wants to achieve in life, not one who is aimless with no direction.