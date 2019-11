PARTAKE in the best of Korean street cuisine and K-Pop culture 1,800 metres above sea level at the Seoul Retail Street, located in Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Resorts World Genting.

But among the large neon signs for a barbershop, butcher shop, and a bakery at the retail street is one with the ominous words ‘Train to Busan’.

Walk deep among the stalls selling food and drinks, and past the train station turnstiles, if you dare. Here you will suddenly find yourself in an apocalyptic zombie world within the wreckage of a passenger train surrounded by dilapidated buildings.

Last week’s Halloween’s eve saw the official launch of the Train To Busan Horror House experience.

Present were Resorts World Genting communications and public relations vice president Katherine Chew, AirAsia business development manager Jzune Wong, Resorts World Genting entertainment & events assistant vice president Roger Ong, VividThree chief executive officer Jed Mok, and Malaysia Korea Chamber of Commerce honorary chairman McKin Lee.

The horror house experience is developed in collaboration between Resorts World Genting and Vividthree, and based on the 2016 South Korean zombie apocalypse blockbuster Train To Busan.

Visitors to the attraction must do one thing – survive. And of course, have fun while doing it.

The experience is divided into four zones: Seoul Retail Street, Lost In Daejong, The Train Crash Escape, and a Virtual Reality camp. When experienced in order, the Train to Busan Horror House experience takes visitors through the key beats of the movie.

While the retail street reflects the calm before the zombies’ attack, the central hub of the experience shows a world ravaged by the undead.

In Lost In Daejong, guests are tasked with surviving the train station while fending off zombies, and must avoid traps through key locations such as the Long Corridor, the Toilet, the Supermarket, the Café, and the Mirror Maze.

Next, head on over to The Train Crash Escape. Just as the movie’s characters had to battle their way to the front car of the train, guests must make it from the Train Platform and Passenger Train Carriage, through the Chemical Cargo Train and CDC Lab, or risk becoming one of the infected.

Survivors can then head on over to the Virtual Reality camp, where they must suit up, and defend themselves against waves of the undying horde using a plethora of weapons, just like in the final act of the movie.

The experience is open from Friday to Sunday from now to Dec 1, and daily from Dec 2 to Jan 1, 2020. Tickets are priced at RM90 for regular admission (RM80 for Genting Rewards Club members).

A Train To Busan Horror House single admission plus Skytropolis Preview Pass combo package is available at RM128, and guests who are looking to skip the queue can opt for an additional Express Pass at RM30.

For more information, visit www.rwgenting.com or call 03-2718 1118. AirAsia BIG members can visit airasia.com to purchase tickets.