WHEN Australia actress Margot Robbie joined the cast of Richard Curtis’ 2013 romantic comedy About Time, her performance immediately caught the attention of Martin Scorsese.

The Hollywood legend then cast her in the role of Jordan Belfort’s second wife Naomi Lapaglia in his 2013 epic, The Wolf of Wall Street.

The following year, the actress formed her own production company, which she named LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie went on to appear in other films such as indie drama-thriller Z for Zacharia and con-caper Focus with Will Smith, before landing the role of Harley Quinn in the DC ensemble movie Suicide Squad.

In 2017, she produced and starred in the acclaimed crime comedy I, Tonya, playing disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding – a role that led to her first best actress Oscar nomination.

Robbie will next be seen in director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which is set in the 1960s. She takes on the role of tragic American actress and model Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family.

The film also stars Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino.

In an interview transcript provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia, Robbie talks about her role and meeting Tarantino.

How did you get the part of Tate?

“I actually didn’t know that Quentin was putting this project together, and I’d written him a letter saying: ‘I’m a huge fan, can I see you work?’ ... I really idolised Quentin and all his films growing up.”

Did he send you the script?

“No. There’s only one script. It’s got his handwriting on it and it’s not to be duplicated and sent out. You have to go to Quentin’s house and sit at his kitchen nook and read it.

“And so I sat there... I’m a slow reader anyway, and also I was just dying over the fact that I was holding a Quentin Tarantino original script in my hand. So I was there for probably four-and-a-half hours ...”

What did you do next?

“The research and preparing for the role kinda started from there. I have my general process, which I slightly tailor for every character, of course. But this was definitely a period of time I hadn’t explored before.

“I’d done a show that was set in 1963 so I’ve kind of done my homework on the early ’60s, but exploring this time was pretty new to me. It was fascinating.”

So you had contact with Sharon’s younger sister, Debra?

“I was very fortunate to spend that time with Debra, and she was very gracious with her time, and she really let me in.

“She was just wonderful – just very, very open – and it meant a lot to me, obviously, to get her blessing.”

Did you watch any movies from the period?

“Quentin screens movies for the whole crew – you have ‘movie time’ every week.

“The Great Escape, for example, is mentioned a lot in the script, so everyone got to get together to watch The Great Escape and drink margaritas.

“I hadn’t seen it before, and I was losing my mind. By the intermission, I was like: ‘That one’s not going to die, is he?’

“And Quentin would say: ‘I’m not going to tell you. How have you not seen this already?’

“Other than that, I watched all of Sharon’s movies, watched movies from the time period, listened to podcasts, read books – all that.”

Have you ever gone to see one of your own movies, like Sharon did?

“Yeah. It was a surreal moment at the premiere in Cannes, doing exactly what Sharon was doing onscreen – sitting there, watching the movie, hearing people’s reactions and being like: ‘I can’t believe this is happening’.

“I think that’s half the joy of cinema – having that communal experience and seeing everyone react differently, or perhaps in the same way, at the same time.”

What are you most proud of about this film?

“The fact that I even got to be in it!”