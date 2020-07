HAZAMA Ahmad Azmi, better known as Hazama, rose to fame in 2011 when he was crowned the champion of Akademi Fantasia 9. Despite his relatively modern route to stardom, his perseverance in the music industry stems from understanding the golden age of music from Malaysia’s past. “I see the entertainment industry as my long term career. Music is how I got to where I am now, so I don’t treat it as anything other than my profession. “In the decade that I have been in this industry, it has sustained me. I never saw it as a stepping stone. I personally feel that I have a responsibility to the entertainment industry,” said Hazama. This is in contrast to how some of the newer talents in the entertainment industry see it as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. But, Hazama points out that the attitude of looking at the entertainment industry as a stepping stone may be more prominent in certain branches of the industry than others. “Although the path to success for an actor and a musician seems similar, the demands of both professions are different. When it comes to actors, there is a large pool to pick from. “But, when it comes to music, you must have the ability and talent. If you can’t perform, looks cannot help you,” said Hazama. Malaysians tend to prefer live performances, and that is the real test. To Hazama, there is no faking it when a musician has to perform live on stage. The natural talent and abilities of a musician will generate the demand for them and drive their career. “But at the same time, we begin to see a lot of musicians appearing on digital platforms, all vying for attention. This is where the current generation of talents can be found.

Hazama’s passion for music has not stopped him from trying other things such as acting. – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN

“During my time, reality shows were the platform for musicians to get noticed,” said Hazama. In the end, a musician will still have to prove him or herself on stage, despite the number of followers or voters. But the process will take time. And for Hazama fame was not instantaneous. “It took me time to get to where I am today. But I believe if there is a will, and the intentions are right, there will be a way.” He also believes that one cannot make it alone in the music industry if they want to go far. He added that one of the problems with music today is that it no longer has staying power, and this is caused by a mismatch between the music and the talent. “There are many components to making music. You need the right kind of writer or composer to create the right kind of music for the right kind of talent, and the key is the right producer who can bind it all together. “Not everyone can do a song right, and you can’t do it alone. My philosophy in the entertainment industry is simple: you can go fast if you go alone, but you will go further if you go together,” said Hazama.

Hazama became a ‘delivery rider’ for his wife’s assam laksa business during the MCO . – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN