AMERICAN indie pop band Lany brought concert-goers a slice of its Malibu Nights when it played at the KL Convention Centre on July 24.

The band – comprising Paul Klein (lead vocalist, piano, guitar), Les Priest (keyboards, guitar), and Jake Goss (drums) – was in town for a one-night-only concert as part of its 2019 Malibu Nights Headline World Tour.

The concert marked the third time this three-piece dreampop band from Los Angeles has performed in Malaysia.

Lany’s young Malaysian fan base could be seen lining up since afternoon for the 8.30pm show, displaying the same enthusiasm as when the band performed in Kuala Lumpur last March.

In an interview with theSun last year, frontman Klein had said that he found himself “in a pretty interesting situation”, which led to a back-and-forth journey to the studio.

Klein was referring to his break-up with British pop darling Dua Lipa. The two ended their romantic relationship in January last year.

“I had a lot on my mind, and a lot in my heart that I had to say,” Klein said then.

“Every day pretty much consisted of going into the studio, writing and working all day then driving back to Malibu and pretty much, like, passing out on my bed, then waking up and doing it all over again.”

The album, appropriately titled Malibu Nights, was released last October and is the band’s second studio release.

The band’s songs like Thru These Tears and I Don’t Want to Love You Any More illustrated that heartbreak. They were felt and sung along to unabashedly by fans at the concert.

Through songs like Pink Skies, Malibu Nights, and ILYSB, Lany’s music struck a chord with fans with its vulnerability and straightforward but critical-hit lyrics.

The band also played past releases like Good Girls, 13, Yea Babe No Way, Thick and Thin, and Taking Me Back, as the crowd swayed with each song.

Ardent fan Shireen Natasha, 19, waited in line for three hours for the show.

It was her first Lany concert, and the student says it will “definitely not [be] my last”.

The highlight of her night was “when they sang the song called 13”.

Shireen explained: “That one song means so much to me, and the fact that I got to hear it live just brings up a whole sum of experience.”

In between songs, Klein exclaimed: “Oh my God, we love it here, man. Yeah! This is our favourite kind of room to play – just a huge floor of beautiful people, that’s what we want.”

He added that this was the band’s third time here “in your beautiful country”, before proceeding to thank fans for spending time in line and for buying tickets to the show.

“It means the world to us. Thank you for being here tonight.”

Klein then called out to the crowd: “Is everyone happy? Does everyone feel all right?”

To screams of “Yes!” from the crowd, the singer then threw a promise: “Okay, man we’re coming back forever, I swear to God!”

The even louder cheers from the crowd that followed his declaration proved that if Lany does return, its loyal fans will all be there to receive the threesome.