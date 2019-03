NICKELODEON Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 – the biggest, slimiest party of the year for the young – will feature appearances from today’s most popular artistes including Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, and Chris Pratt.

Others coming for the party include the cast members from Disney’s Aladdin (Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott), Shazam! (Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez).

Hosted by music mogul DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 takes place in Los Angeles, California, this Saturday and premieres in Asia the following Monday at 6pm with a same-day encore at 9.30pm.

Set to perform a medley of their hits at this year’s show is multi-platinum hip-hop trio Migos (pix), who has been nominated for its first Kids’ Choice Award in the favourite music group category.

Migos will be joined onstage by Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter DJ Mustard.

Besides stars from the worlds of TV, music, film and social media, Nickelodeon talent JoJo Siwa, Jace Norman and Riele Downs (Henry Danger), Ryan of Ryan ToysReview (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate), Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins For Life) and Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar (Knight Squad) will be gracing the event as well.