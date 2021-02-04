A tale of determination

THE start of the nationwide lockdown last March disrupted so many plans for 2020. For the KL Shakespeare Players (KLSP), a group dedicated to educating students using the works of Shakespeare, it shattered plans to bring in-person performances to public schools.

The KLSP had already received support from the Education Ministry and Yayasan Sime Darby to organise performances, but were forced to go back to the drawing board once the MCO was declared.

In an email interview with theSun, KLSP co-founder and chief producer Lim Soon Heng explained: “After we did some online live interactive storytelling for some private organisations, the penny dropped. Go online to public school students stuck at home!”

In April, the group organised its first live interactive storytelling session via Zoom with some young participants in Malacca. The event was a success, and KLSP now had a way to continue its work with schools.

Lim said: “When the MCO was lifted and students were back in school, I suggested to the team that we could Zoom into a classroom and have the students watch us projected on a screen.”

The team quickly set to work, contacting schools and educators. The original plan was to offer three storytelling sessions to 15 schools in Pekan, Pahang, but as the word spread, the team began getting requests from other schools. Eventually, they ended up with a schedule of 17 sessions, to be performed via Zoom in 42 schools nationwide.

On Nov 4, KLSP held its opening performance of the Russian folktale The Fool of the World for around 300 students gathered in their classrooms.

“It was such a thrill for us,” Lim said.

“When we ‘took attendance’ and called out the names of the schools, the students burst out cheering as if they were at a sports event.”

The euphoria of their success was such that even an announcement days later that schools would have to close once again, could not dampen their enthusiasm.

“We were supposed to offer three shows over three consecutive Tuesdays in November. But after the first Tuesday, schools were closed again, and we had to pivot,” Lim added.

“Students went back to remote learning, and we had to Zoom to individual students stuck at home. I wasn’t going to let the project die.”

To date, the group has managed to reach 1,650 students and teachers, including refugee school students and trainee-teachers at four teacher training institutes.

Each storytelling session takes about an hour.

“We have a host who welcomes the students and instructs them on how to use the poll, chat function and so on.

“Then, the storytelling starts. The first narrator announces the title of the story and where it is from, and students see virtual stage curtains go up,” Lim explained.

“It is storytelling accompanied by an illustrated and animated PowerPoint presentation done by the team under KLSP’s artistic director, Lim Kien Lee.”

With four storytellers performing, the students interact through activities that include responding to questions and polls. There were also songs and dance thrown into each performance.

After the storytelling is done, students get to ask questions. Lim added that some students hang around long after the sessions are supposed to end.

“For me, some of the best moments were at the end of the session, when the students were supposed to leave. Some stayed and kept saying ‘bye-bye’ but would not log out. You could tell they wanted more.

“They confirm what I already know and feel when I am performing ... that we all need stories. They help us understand ourselves, they give us models to work through our own experiences. They can sensitise us to be better aware of other people and their lives.

“Holistic education requires our students to have more than a focus on STEM classes.”

While the storytelling sessions over Zoom were extremely positive and gratifying, Lim admits that he and the team do miss performing in front of a live audience.

“The energy is different. Seeing a member of the audience right in the eye and connecting. Connecting and breaking the fourth wall. The fourth wall exists in online performances, and it is harder to break. There is a thrill nonetheless performing online.”

Lim and the rest of KLSP are not resting on their laurels. There are plans to take the storytelling sessions to the next level.

“We are lining up our ducks and hoping we can kick off a similar but more ambitious project in the first quarter of 2021.”