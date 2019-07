YOU CAN now access SYOK Malaysia’s new, free multilingual lifestyle andentertainment application.

Users can access all Astro Radio’s brands on-air and on TV, SYOK Original videos, podcasts, articles, contests, as well as news and traffic updates. SYOK is now available via the SYOK app and nline.

On SYOK, Malaysians can easily browse between 25 Astro Radio channels from all around Malaysia, and enjoy podcasts of all live radio content (radio on-demand), as well as bespoke podcasts exclusively on SYOK.

Additionally, the SYOK app will also offer Malaysians access to SYOK Originals, short-form videos which will feature relevant, interesting stories.

You can also enjoy current articles, news and traffic updates and participate in contests for a chance to take home prizes.

“Astro Radio is excited to introduce the SYOK app to all Malaysians, giving them a platform to easily browse between all their favourite radio brands and music.

“On this game-changing app, Malaysians can also enjoy locally produced videos – SYOK Originals – and bespoke podcasts which will feature a variety of personalities and topics, just for our audiences.

“We hope Malaysians enjoy this new experience of digital radio on SYOK,” said Daphne Lourdes, Astro Radio’s General Manager of Digital & Marketing.