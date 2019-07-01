Afgan’s concert to feature Sheila Majid

INDONESIAN heartthrob singer-songwriter Afgansyah Reza or famously known as Afgan, gave his fans in Malaysia a memorable concert last year entitled DEKADE.

He is coming back to Kuala Lumpur again (making it for the third year in a row) with a one night only concert, INSPIRASI on Oct 5 at 8.30pm at HGH Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Inspirasi (or inspire) is the theme of the concert and this singer who is known for hits such as Jodoh Pasti Bertemu will share the inspiration for his music.

This concert will be truly special as it will feature Malaysia’s celebrated singer Datuk Sheila Majid who happens to be Afgan’s idol.

Organized by Popcorn Studio Sdn Bhd, this concert is a dream come true for all Afgan’s fans who have been wanting to witness an amazing collaboration between two renowned singers of Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Afgan’s music influence and his strong popularity as well as the high demand from the local music fans are the reasons why Popcorn Studio organize this concert. Furthermore, Afgan is the only male singer which is not our local artiste that has been doing big scale concerts every year here in Malaysia”. This proves to show that Afgan is one of a kind and he’s in a league of his own,“ said Chief Executive Officer of Popcorn Studio Sdn Bhd, Mr Erik Ong.

Tickets sales have already began on June 25. Visit https://proticket.com.my/inspirasi2019-afganliveinkuala lumpur/ for more information.