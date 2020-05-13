AFOradio app gets a new look

THE AFOradio app recently got a new facelift after adding a RSS Feed to provide the latest news to all its viewers, courtesy of theSun newspaper.

This comes after the radio station and the daily decided to collaborate and work together earlier this year.

With the newly updated app, you can now not only get the latest updates on entertainment, events and contests, but you’ll also be able to keep yourself informed with the latest news around town.

In addition, you will be able to stream their live videos directly, something that the station has been actively doing since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

For more information, visit www.aforadio.com.

You can also access AFOradio via theSun’s website here: https://www.thesundaily.my/