ALBUM REVIEWS

BY FADHAL ILAHI

COPERO VIPER – WALI PENDEKAR

The nuances of Copero Viper are hard rock-based music, and it can’t get much better than this!

Some of the influences that can be heard from this band are XPDC and Viper. Of course, as the frontman and bassist of the band, Zuar, is also the bassist of XPDC and the founder of Viper.

Some parts of the guitar chords and riffs sound similar to XPDC and Viper. This album kicks off with an awesome opener Wali Pendekar and it is probably the best track in this mini-album.

Meanwhile, Permata Ilahi is a ballad with spiritual lyrics that feature a simple melodic ambience.

The song is dedicated to the late JS Kevin, a huge figure in the local rock scene.

Throughout the rest of the album, all the songs maintain the style and quality of heavy riffs, chording, hard-hitting drums, and structure sounding like XPDC and Viper but in the vein of Copero Viper.

The album was produced with all the songs written by Zuar himself. In terms of composition and lyrics, Zuar’s credibility as a songwriter should be commended.

Wali Pendekar was released in September by Rockstage Entertainment and loaded with archipelago elements.

The album was recorded at Bakri Music Works and contains six songs. Other songs include Kelasi Hiba, Rampas Dalam Diam, Rakusan Kuasa, and an instrumental song Kelasi Hiba.

Wali Pendekar is a special project by the band to meet the demands of hard rock fans. This is what you get, Copero Viper-style, that is sure to please its fans with a passion for the heavy sound of music.

So, if you ever feel curious about listening to some new hard rock band, be sure to keep Copero Viper in mind.

SUFFERCATION – ALTERED THE PAST FUTURE

Suffercation is a local death metal band which needs no introduction, and is one of the pioneers in the Malaysian death metal scene.

This is the band’s ninth full-length studio album and probably its best to date.

All the songs have great rhythm works with an additional bass touch from bassist Yan of Lefthanded fame. When Yan plays the bass line, it gives the music a sense of depth you won’t find on 90s recordings helmed by iconic death metal groups.

As usual, it’s the guitars and drums that occupy the spotlight.

The band’s guitarist Rob Razak has the ability to cram multiple riffs and changes into even short stretches. Rob’s fretboard facility is so reliable that it’s easy to take for granted and almost immediately raises the stakes when it came to complex song structures.

The lyrics touch on current situations, and what is happening globally. The album also benefits tremendously from a modern production that gives listeners a chance to zoom in on the finer points of Suffercation’s music.