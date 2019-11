AHEAD of the album release, Alicia Keys unveiled the retro visual for Time Machine, which was filmed at Los Angeles’s World on Wheels by Art Johnson and Keys’ brother Cole Cook.

The old-school video depicts Keys as a daydreaming roller rink attendant who ends us putting on skates and singing along to her latest single with her squad in the middle of the rink.

“Young life flies out the window, yeah/It’s not the time that changed us/It’s the dreams that we weren’t chasing/Come back to haunt us, eventually,“ she sings over a funky beat.

The clip also features a surprise cameo from rapper Tierra Whack, who brings Keys back to reality and calls her out for daydreaming during her shift.

In a recent sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Keys opened up about the inspiration behind Time Machine, which marks a departure from her signature piano ballads.

“It feels like a skating song to me. Like after you’ve gone around a few times, and you finally get your legs and you’re free and you’re just able to be completely be yourself... not worried about ‘Am I gonna fall? Am I gonna trip? Is someone going to bump into me?’” she explained.

Time Machine arrives a few weeks after her recent collaboration with R&B singer Miguel, Show Me Love, which they both performed last week at the annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Next year, Keys will be hosting the Grammys for the second year in a row. The songstress recently announced the nominee list for the 62nd edition of the esteemed award with fellow chart-topper Bebe Rexha.

Lizzo led the pack of artists with the most nominations with eight nods, closely followed by Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, H.E.R and Beyoncé.

The Grammy Awards will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the award ceremony being broadcasted on CBS. - AFP