CHINESE movie The Wandering Earth slips from the top spot to third place at the global box office this week, making way for James Cameron-produced Alita: Battle Angel to take the lead, grossing over US$104 million, and for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to move up to second, grossing US$90.2 million.

Alita: Battle Angel takes the global box office top spot on its second weekend in theaters. The movie, written and produced by James Cameron and based on the Gunnm manga, adds over US$104 million to its total global grosses, which now stand at more than US$263 million.

The science-fiction film knocked Chinese blockbuster The Wandering Earth off the number one spot after two consecutive weeks at the top.

The movie, directed by Frant Gwo, drops to third place this week, grossing US$36.7 million, taking its total to more than US$684 million worldwide.

Between the two, the third installment in the How To Train Your Dragon series, which hit cinemas this past week in North America, moves up from sixth to second place at the global box office, grossing US$90.2 million worldwide to add to a current total of over US$274.9 million.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part drops from third to fourth place this week, grossing $136 million worldwide.

Note that the freshly crowned Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book also features in this week’s global box office top 10.

The drama, based on a true story, gains three places on last week, adding over US$10 million to its total grosses.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Alita: Battle Angel - US$104.4M

2. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - US$90.2M

3. The Wandering Earth - US$36.7M

4. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part - US$20.3M

5. Happy Death Day 2U - US$11.1M

6. Total Dhamaal - US$10.9M

7. Green Book - US$10.7M

8. Cold Pursuit - US$9.2M

9. Fighting With My Family - US$8.5M

10. Pegasus - US$8.4M

–AFP