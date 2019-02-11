All things K-pop on The Show

Catch your favourite K-pop stars performing their hits every week live on The Show on MTV Asia (Astro channel 713).

This variety music programme is a weekly series that will be aired live from South Korea, and shown exclusively on MTV Asia.

This is the first time The Show is shown live in Southeast Asia.

“We truly believe this is the answer to our fans’ call for all things K-pop,“ said MTV Brand, Southeast Asia, senior director Abhishek K. Rao.

Hosted by Jang Ye-eun (below, left) from CLC and Jeno (below, right) from NCT with English subtitles, fans can stay in touch with what’s hot in K-pop.

Check out performances by the latest chart-toppers, behind-the-scene footage of K-pop artistes, and also be a part of a global fan voting process.

This unique segment of The Show called The Show Choice allows adoring fans a chance to choose their top idols via the Starpass app in a global and real-time voting system. Fans are able to vote before the show and even during the live segments.

Past K-pop groups that have appeared on The Show include Wanna One, IZ*ONE, Monsta X, NCT and Red Velvet.

The Show airs live on Astro every Tuesday at 6pm, with a repeat on Saturday at noon. It will also be made available on the MTV Play app.