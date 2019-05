VARIETY competition series America’s Got Talent returns to our TV screens with its 14th season this Thursday on AXN (Astro channel 701/ 721) at 6pm, with a same-day encore at 8pm.

Fans of this global-rating juggernaut are in for a surprise as the upcoming season will bring with it a few changes, including a fresh host and two new judges.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will take over from Tyra Banks as host of the hit series, a role he is familiar with, having emceed the highly-rated spinoff, America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Meanwhile, award-winning actress-author-producer Gabrielle Union, as well as actress-dancer-singer Julianne Hough who is also an Emmy Award-winning choreographer, will make their debut as the series’ new judges, alongside executive producer Simon Cowell and fan favourite Howie Mandel.

Union and Hough are replacing singer Mel B and model Heidi Klum who had been sitting on the judges’ panel since season eight.

This ‘refreshed’ panel of judges will be sifting through hundreds of auditions nationwide in search of the most unique, show-stopping performers worthy of the chance to be crowned America’s Got Talent season 14 champion.