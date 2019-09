BOLLYWOOD legend Amitabh Bachchan, 79 has been selected to receive the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

Amitabh made his big screen debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 and though the film was not a big hit, Amitabh’s talent was noticed.

It was films such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewar (1975), Sholay (1975), Amar Akhbar Anthony (1977) and Don (1978) that consolidated his place in the annals of cinema as the “angry young man”.

Now after four decades in the industry, Amitabh continues to enjoy fan adulation from all over the world and is still cast as a leading man in several films including Pink (2016) and 102 Not Out (2018) .

The Dada Saheb Phalke award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Amitabh has to date received four National Film Awards to date for his memorable performances in films Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku.

He has also been conferred received the title of Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to cinema.

Luminaries who were bestowed the Dada Saheb Phalke award include Satyajit Ray (1984), Raj Kapoor (1987), Lata Mangeshkar (1989), Akkineni Nageswara Rao (1990, Asha Bhosle (2000) Shashi Kapoor (2014), Sivaji Ganeson (1996) and Vinod Khanna (2017).