Ananya breaks new ground with Better

SINGER-SONGWRITER Ananya Birla celebrates the people who constantly cheer us on through the tough times with her first single of the year, Better.

The pop star from Mumbai, who was signed to Universal music in 2016, enlisted Grammy-nominated Mood Melodies, who has worked on Jessie J’s Conquer the World, and Zedd’s Stay with Alessia Cara, to produce her latest track.

Better is a catchy electro-pop song that arrives with a visually energetic music video directed by Tim Nackashi.

Nackashi’s creative eye is responsible for No Lie by Sean Paul featuring Dua Lipa, Icona Pop’s Girlfriend, and Maroon 5’s Never Gonna Leave This Bed, on top of Ananya’s Better, which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube since it was published on Jan 17.

This latest release follows her breakthrough 2017 single, Livin’ the Life (later remixed by Afrojack), and Meant to Be, plus Hold on and Circles which were released last year.

Collectively, these four songs have earned Ananya over 100 million combined streams.

Climbing the charts not only in India, her music has also gone on to appear on major playlists in the US, UK, UAE, and Southeast Asia.

Meant to Be subsequently gained its platinum certification from the Indian Music Industry (IMI) in the English Music category, a feat that breaks away from the usual Bollywood music in the Indian music scene.

This makes Ananya the first ever home-grown English-singing artiste to gain the status in the country, which she achieved twice more.

Ananya is currently working on her upcoming EP slated for release in April, which will feature a new track with Sean Kingston due out next month.