THE THIRD season of Asia’s Got Talent draws to a close tonight, and we will find out who will be the champion who walks away with USS100,000.

Nine acts from around the region gave the show of their lives on April 4 at Marina Bay Sands, and viewers were given the power to vote for their favourite act until Wednesday (April 10).

This season saw history being made with two acts from Malaysia in the finals – Yaashwin Sarawanan aka The Human Calculator, and all-girl vocal group NAMA – and fans will now get to find out if either one garnered enough support to be crowned the champion.

Watch the results, which will air at 8.30pm on AXN (Astro Channel 701/721).