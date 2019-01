TALENTS from 17 countries across Asia are set to battle it out in the third season of Asia’s Got Talent premiering on Feb 7 at 8.30pm on AXN Asia (Astro channel 701/721).

Returning as judges are 16-time Grammy-award winner and music producer David Foster, internationally-acclaimed singing sensation Anggun, and multi-platinum recording artiste Jay Park. Also back as hosts are Alan Wong and Justin Bratton.

With shadow play performing group El Gamma Penumbra from the Philippines taking the crown in season one, and Indonesian magician Sacred Riana the winner of season two, the judges were asked who they think will win this season.

“I am hoping for a singer this time,” said Foster during a press conference last month after recording the first semi-final round at Pinewood Studios in Johor Baru.

Park, however, is rooting for another magician to win this year, adding that there are not many competitions where a variety act or a magician can win.

Anggun preferred to take a wait-and-see stance as they had yet to see all the acts performed at that time.

When asked if being consistent is important for an artiste, Foster said he does not like consistency, because that means performers are staying at the same level.

“So I think they have to up their game each time. If not, they won’t impress us, they won’t impress the audience, and the audience will get bored.”

He pointed out that in past seasons, a couple of acts performed far better in the first semi-final than they did during auditions.

The response from the judges and audience to the vast improvements by these acts was thunderous.

“Acts that just stayed the same and performed a little worse, you could really feel it,” Foster elaborated.

Asia’s Got Talent season 2 took the top regional spot for most watched original production in 2017.

When asked if season three can exceed season two, Foster countered: “Can you go higher than the top?”

Park added: “Just like the acts need to get better with every performance, I think the show needs to get better every season. Hopefully, we get better with every season.”

Anggun piped in: “Personally I think the acts are better this season than previously.”

To that, Foster added: “It is a big testament to the people of Asia and to AXN to make a show that appeals to 21 countries. It is no minor achievement; it is a major achievement.”

Asked what she would advise contestants, Anggun said: “Obviously, it takes a lot of work, but it also takes a lot of luck. We don’t often talk about the luck factor, but it is a key element.”

Park added: “I also feel that whoever wins tends to go viral, and captures the eye of an international audience. I know that Riana was on America’s Got Talent and so were a few other past acts.”

Foster pointed out that while Sacred Riana’s performance videos got millions of views, “[her] performance in America stumbled [due to] Simon Cowell’.

He said: “She spooked Simon, and he just didn’t like her. When Simon doesn’t like someone, the person really doesn’t stand much of a chance. We should kick Simon off the show instead!”

When asked what they are looking for in a winning act, Anggun said the judges should be touched emotionally.

Park said: “For me, I just look forward to being entertained, because I like being entertained. Also I want to be inspired.”

Foster, on the other hand, said: “I am not [going to be] moved by stories of someone ‘playing guitar since I was six years old’, or by singing.

“That doesn’t move me at all, because that is what you are supposed to do.”

Foster added that the only way you can be successful is if you are continuously working on your craft.

On what the judges are looking for in the future, Park said: “We have yet to see a good rapper or hip hop-based act ... We have a lot of good rappers and hip hop artistes in Asia. So I don’t know why we have yet to see even one.”

Anggun said Asians are shy, and this show has helped more people put themselves out there and share their talent with the world. “Anyone can make it if you put your heart and soul into it.”