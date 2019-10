VIEWERS will get to enjoy a wide variety of programming on Astro, NJOI and Astro Ulagam this Deepavali,

Brand-new local titles will be premiering on Astro Vaanavil (CH 201) and Astro Vinmeen HD (CH 231).

They include Deepavali Anal Parakuthu a cooking show featuring traditional and new Indian cuisine; Yazhi a suspense thriller tele-movie featuring local artistes Kavitha Thiagarajan, Vinoshan and Nivatharan; Adavadi Deepavali a comedy drama starring Bala Ganapathi William, Sangeetha Krishnasamy, Sasi Kumar, and Arun; Savalukku Ready Ah a fun-filled game show that goes to the streets to challenge Malaysians Pakka Local a travel and food hunting show that guides audiences on the best eateries across Malaysia; and, Yaar Ungga Kollywood King featuring Kollywood artists and Malaysian fans.

You can also look forward to local movies such as Vedigunde Pasangge, Azhagiyae Thee, Thirudathey Papa Thirudatheyand and Sattai; shows Lock-up Live Concert; Love in 12 hours a romantic Tamil short film directed by young director, Mathan, starring Mano, Deva, and Vidia; and, a special Deepavali episode of Rasikka Rusikka S5 here host, Balaganapathi William goes on a food hunt for the best banana leaf meal around Malaysia.

NJOI Prepaid customers can enjoy RM5 off every purchase of Astro Thangathirai HD (CH 241) from Oct 21 until Nov 20 2019 to enjoy movies such as action-thriller Sindhubaadh; sports drama Kanaa; romantic comedy Sixer; comedy thriller Kazhugu2; horror film, Lissa and more.

Murugiah Vellay, Senior Assistant Vice President, Indian Customer Business, Astro said, “Through these specially curated titles, aggregation of popular international titles, as well as digital content and promotions on RAAGA, Astro Ulagam, and Go Shop, we continue our commitment in providing the most compelling content choices to our customers.”

In addition to the above, all Malaysians can visit Astro Ulagam,the largest Malaysian site dedicated to the Indian speaking community and Indian-related content with 2 million followers, o catch its first ever 4-episode Deepavali exclusive mini web-series titled Deepavali Then and Now which brings to light the evolution of cultures within the Malaysian Indian community, particularly during Deepavali celebrations.

Astro Ulagam will feature Deepavali song Anbin Oli composed by Astro Superstar 2018 contestant, Lachman Nagiah (performed by local artists and Colors TV hosts), in addition to Deepavali themed cooking videos and articles on astroulagam.com.my/AnbinOli .