To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame; 300 Intel® Shooting Star™ drones rose to the skies and lit up the Kuala Lumpur city skyline on April 23, forming iconic symbols of the Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Hulk.

This spectacular visual treat, meant to thank all Malaysian fans for their support over the past decade, will be inducted into the Malaysia’s Book of Records as -“The Most Number of Drones Used in a Light Show.”

Fans can catch the momentous Intel drone show again on April 26 at 8pm and 10pm (subject to weather conditions).

The best viewing areas will be approximately 200 to 300 metres away from the KL Tower radius.

This is not the only record the movie has broken.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has achieved the highest advance ticket sales in Malaysia, racking in more than RM10 million at the box office since it went on sale on April 2.

The film opens in cinemas on April 24.

Join the conversation online with #EndgameMY @MarvelMalaysia.