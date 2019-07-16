Back with second tribute

AFTER last year’s tribute show to Academy Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman, Mojo Projects is back with its second tribute concert, Retro Rahman 2.0.

This second concert will feature a new line-up of stars as well as two legendary singers – Mano and Srinivas – who are said to have a hand in the rise of Rahman’s career as a music director for Tamil films.

Others who will be performing include singers Sadhana Sargam (pix) of Alaipayuthey​ fame, Harini and Sathyaprakash.

Accompanying them are pianist Anil Srinivasan together with the energetic Mani & Band ensemble (of VijayTV Airtel Super Singer talent show fame), featuring Nikhil Ram on flutes.

Retro Rahman 2.0 will be held at the ​Star Xpo Centre​ on Aug 23 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit the AirAsia RedTix website.