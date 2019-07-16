Back with second tribute

AFTER last year’s tribute show to Academy Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman, Mojo Projects is back with its second tribute concert, Retro Rahman 2.0.
This second concert will feature a new line-up of stars as well as two legendary singers – Mano and Srinivas – who are said to have a hand in the rise of Rahman’s career as a music director for Tamil films.
Others who will be performing include singers Sadhana Sargam (pix) of Alaipayuthey fame, Harini and Sathyaprakash.
Accompanying them are pianist Anil Srinivasan together with the energetic Mani & Band ensemble (of VijayTV Airtel Super Singer talent show fame), featuring Nikhil Ram on flutes.
Retro Rahman 2.0 will be held at the Star Xpo Centre on Aug 23 at 7.30pm.
For tickets, visit the AirAsia RedTix website.