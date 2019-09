SINGAPORE Dance Theatre (SDT) is back with another production, Ballet Illuminations, starting from Sept 6-8 at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac), and from Sept 13 to 15 at the Performance Arts Centre of Penang (penangpac).

This will be the 10th year that SDT is performing at klpac, and the fifth year at penangpac.

SDT will also be offering its annual master class with artistic director Janek Schergen on Saturday at klpac, and on Sept 14 at penangpac.

This joint collaboration between SDT, klpac and penangpac offers “a selection of ballets of unparalleled distinction”, according to Schergen.

He added: “The evening begins with one of the most famous pieces of the ballet repertoire with George Balanchine’s masterpiece of choreography Serenade, initially inspired by P.I. Tchaikovsky’s remarkable score Serenade for Strings.

“The centrepiece of the evening will be Theme and Variations, originally created for American Ballet Theatre, also by Balanchine.“

Schergen said the culmination of the evening is a ballet created especially for SDT by The Australian Ballet resident choreographer Timothy Harbour.

“It is a full company work called Linea Adora, and was made for us as a highlight of our 30th anniversary season in 2018.”

For the penangpac performance, according to Schergen, SDT will be presenting choreographer Choo San Goh’s masterpiece Double Contrasts, inspired by Francis Poulenc’s Double Piano Concerto, and the pas de deux from Configurations, originally created for the American Ballet Theatre.

Another highlight is choreographer Val Caniparoli’s mesmerising Triptych piece, with Toru Shimazaki’s high-energy Unexpected B ending the night.

For more, visit the klpac and penangpac websites.