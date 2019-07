LOCAL Indie-pop band Battle Bloom returns with a new single, Ocean, out tomorrow on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms, along with a music video which will premiere globally on July 29.

Ocean depicts the journey of a lone traveller and the idea of home as a shared space between loved ones, whenever they are together.

The lyrics capture motion at every turn, juxtaposing feelings of loss with a sense of belonging, and painting a picture where it’s possible to experience both at once.

Meanwhile, the music video, shot by Annatasha Saifol, is essentially a video journal of the band’s first international show at South Korea.

It gives a behind-the-scene look of the fun and casual moments shared by the four friends who make up Battle Bloom – Melissa Toh (vocals), Fariz Salleh (guitar), Dianne Lim (keyboard and vocals), and Ryan Lee Bhaskaran (drums and percussions) – on their travels playing music together.

It also depicts how the four grow together as a band through thick and thin.

Manju, the lead singer of Korean indie pop band Manju Pocket, helped with putting together the Korean subtitles for the video.

The name Battle Bloom is an amalgamation of the members’ musical influences – rock and metal meet pop and folk.

Formed over a decade ago as a two-piece acoustic band with Melissa and Fariz back in their college days, the band has since evolved to include Dianne and Ryan.

In 2017, Battle Bloom released its debut album, Maps and Diagrams, featuring the singles Waiting, and Walk, Run, Drive.

Its songs are best described as emotional, dreamy and lush, with life, love, and love lost as common themes running through them.