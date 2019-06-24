Bazzi to perform in Malaysia

CATCH Andrew Bazzi (right) performing for the first time in Malaysia this July 18.

Better known as just Bazzi, the urban-pop singer who is noted for his breakout single Mine as well as Beautiful, will be performing at The Bee, Publika.

The 21-year-old from Michigan, currently based in California, blurs the lines with his brand of R&B and pop, with diverse influences including Justin Timberlake and Bryson Tiller.

The immense popularity of Mine showed on streaming charts, including Shazam’s Global Top 100, plus, Spotify’s US Viral 50 and Global Viral 50.

The track from Bazzi’s debut album Cosmic also marked this Lebanese-American’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100, Top 40, and Rhythmic charts.

With over 350 million plays to date, Mine has already attained RIAA-certified triple-platinum status.

His follow-up to earlier success comes after a year, with Paradise and Caught in the Fire, anticipated to impact global charts as well.

Bazzi said: “I hope people listen to my music and leave with that good energy. The goal is for them to feel sexy and confident as they blare it with their windows down.”

As he puts it about his music, “it’s like a trip”.

For more, visit The Bee Facebook page or website.