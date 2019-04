SPOILER ALERT!

Following the third episode premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 on April 29, David Benioff (Executive Producer, Writer) and D.B. Weiss (Executive Producer, Writer) break down Episode 3 in ‘Inside The Episode’

“Because it’s such a long battle, and this episode is important that we feel the ebb and flow and so there are moments when you think things are going a little bit better for the living, we felt like it was important to have that moment of hope when Mel comes in and lights up their oxen and they’ll ride off into battle.”

“We knew this episode was going to be almost entirely battle and that can get really boring, really quickly. You can watch it for a certain number of minutes before the effect starts to dampen.

“Part of it was making sure that we really stayed focused on the characters, and so whether it’s Arya’s storyline or Sansa, Tyrion down the Crypt or Jon Snow and Dany up in the dragons, kind of like all these separate little battles within the greater battle.”

“Lyanna Mormont was supposed to be a one scene character and then we met Bella Ramsey and we realized that we would not be doing our jobs if we kept her as a one scene character.

“We knew that you can’t give a big death to everybody who dies in this battle, because it would have (which would have) been too much but there also if she were to die, there was no way to not make a moment of it, so that’s where the zombie giant comes in.

“It just did add a whole level of complexity to that moment that I’m sure a lot of people would have been okay with not having there if we had demanded to cut it but I think they also understood why we needed to give one of the strongest, smaller people in the show a chance to go out taking down one of the strongest larger things we’ve ever seen the show.”

“I think it’s probably three years now or something we’ve known that it was going to be Arya (Maisie Williams) who delivers that fatal blow.”

