Best of the best

THE 2020 MTV EMAs honoured some of the biggest names in global music. BTS snagged four honours – Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans; Karol G won the new category Best Latin and Best Collaboration for Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj; Lady Gaga took Best Artist and DJ Khaled was awarded Best Video.

Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe from Spain to Latin America, to Hungary and Africa for the first time ever with an exclusive MTV International Facebook Live event – a show before the show, dedicated entirely to some of the biggest names in music around the world. Southeast Asia’s winner was Jack, from Vietnam. Other nominees for Best Southeast Asia Act were Agnez Mo from Indonesia,



K-Clique from Malaysia, Ben&Ben from the Philippines, Benjamin Kheng from Singapore, and Violette Wautier from Thailand.

The excitement of the iconic show was brought to life via a high-tech “super stadium”, transcending borders to immerse fans at home in a global celebration of the power of music.

First-time EMA winner YUNGBLUD took home Best Push, while show hosts and performers Little Mix won Best Pop. Cardi B earned a top award with Best Hip-Hop, Coldplay won Best Rock, and Hayley Williams snagged the award for Best Alternative.

Best Pop winners Little Mix hosted the show with incredible energy and delivered an uplifting performance of Sweet Melody, donned in unique white satin outfits, complete with a squad of dancers and contortionists shot in London. True to this year’s high-tech feel, the fierce female pop superstars incorporated augmented reality to appear from an Incan inspired pyramid, with a modern twist.

The show leaned into the incredible power of music, as Alicia Keys delivered showstopping vocals on her track, Love Looks Better. The stunning performance saw the artist and her piano travel through Los Angeles at night, initially donning a studded mask that covered her entire face.

Multi award-winning artist Sam Smith performed a beautiful rendition of Diamonds, ending with a commanding message that called for equality: “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.” DaBaby opened his medley with a powerful message that shed light on crucial social justice issues that have been at the forefront of 2020 – police brutality and racial justice.

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton presented the Video for Good award to H.E.R. for I Can’t Breathe, after delivering an impactful speech that shone light on how music is still a unifying force that offers hope, solidarity and comfort during an extremely challenging year.