LAST year, the Detroit rapper postponed and ultimately canceled his Unfriendly Reminder tour in an effort to focus on his work in the studio.

At the time, Big Sean took to Twitter to explain his decision, stating that “[he’s] been in a deep creative space.”

“[I’ve] decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life u have to follow your intuition, I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love & support. It means the world to me,“ he added.

This past summer, the 33-year-old artist announced his return to music with the singles Overtime, Bezerk and Single Again, which will likely appear on his forthcoming new album.

In a recent sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Big Sean offered a glimpse of what fans can expect in the follow-up to his 2017 I Decided.

He revealed that personal reflection played a major role in the genesis of his fifth studio effort, mentioning themes such as his upbringing and his health.

“I’ve never talked about certain things in my life. It just kind of made me realize I need to really express some of these things,“ he added, particularly alluding to his upcoming single “Lucky Me” that chronicles his heart disease.

Big Sean also mentioned that his yet-untitled new album will feature a collaboration with chart-toppers Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, entitled “Wolves.”

“Post Malone heard it early. I ran into him at a restaurant, and we were kicking it. It was like a mutual-respect-type of exchange. We were both working, so I’m like, ‘I got this song. See what you think’. When I sent it to him he was like, ‘Man, this is incredible. I have to, let’s do it’. A$AP Rocky is on there too, at the very beginning just doing some ad-libs,“ he told Entertainment Weekly.

Big Sean has yet to announce a release date for his forthcoming fifth studio album. - AFP