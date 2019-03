NOW with over 40 songs recorded, bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus teased that the band’s new album will take a more “aggressive and experimental” path than their previous records.

“It’s darker in theme and tone. If you like California to Enema Of The State then this album is more like the untitled record where we are trying to experiment more: trying to experiment more, trying different sounds, and trying to expand upon what people think Blink-182 is,” he told NME.

Although no additional details have been revealed yet, Hoppus revealed that the new record will defy fans’ expectations.

Earlier in the month, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker teased that the new LP will be out before the Warped Tour Atlantic City – scheduled for the weekend of June 29 and 30.

“I think we’ll be wrapped up right after the time we play Back To The Beach,” he added to Front Row Live Entertainment.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album Enema of the State, Blink-182 intend to perform the album in its entirety at Back To The Beach.

The music festival will take place in Huntington Beach, California, on April 27 and 28. It will feature performances by The Used, Goldfinger, The Story So Far, The Aquabats, The Wonder Years, and more. -AFP