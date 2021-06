AARON Bosco was never an aimless teenager.

At 14, he was determined to be an entertainer at all costs.

In high school, he was in the drama society and had also appeared in several TV commercials.

“I love touching the hearts of my audience,” he said, relating an incident after a school play when a fan praised his acting.

At 20, he penetrated the Malaysian entertainment industry by participating in a singing competition, Astro Star Quest. He was selected among the top 10 finalists.

“Astro Star Quest is more than a singing competition,” said the 25-year-old.

“It is more than the winning and losing. I learnt a lot.’’

The event opened several doors for him. He landed his first TV series Life without Regret, where he played a young grocery shop owner who is let down by family and friends.

Later, he appeared in his first feature film The Victim, a China-Korea joint production that highlights the serious issue of cyber bullying among teenagers. Since then, he has appeared in four TV series.

What are your future plans as an actor?

I have been slowly building bridges to China’s entertainment scene. I believe working in a foreign land like China will make me a better actor.

Are there any Malaysian projects that you are working on?

There are currently few acting projects for actors like me. But I have started my own YouTube channel, where I sing covers of famous Chinese songs.

In future, I might want to sing covers of English and Malay songs. My YouTube channel is called Kind of Harmony.

How did your parents react to your plans to be an entertainer?

My parents run a shop selling bags in Petaling Street. Initially, they were not keen on me becoming an entertainer. I am the youngest of three children and was doing well in my studies.

They would have preferred me to have a more stable job. Over time, they saw that I could stand on my own two feet and they gave me their blessings to pursue my passion.

What is the biggest change you would like to see in your career?

To be an actor in this country is not easy. You need to hold another job to sustain your career.

For example, I am a video editor for YouTubers while pursuing my interest.

I would like to focus solely on my acting career. I wish there is a way actors can earn enough through acting assignments without relying on a second job.

What is the biggest change you hope to see in the Malaysian entertainment industry?

The world loves to

focus on gossip and the private life of an actor. They do not see the

hard work an actor puts into his craft and

making his roles believable.

It would be great if the world pays attention to the actor’s craft, instead of the rumours about their lives.

What is the biggest obstacle you have had to face as an actor?

During primary school, I was a rather fat boy. I was told I would not be suitable for the entertainment line because of my weight. But I was very passionate about what I was doing. I was determined to bring my weight down.

What activities do you get involved in when not working ?

I love writing songs and playing badminton. Music and sports are the best ways to relax and express yourself.