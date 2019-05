WO LOCAL production houses, Pixel Play Entertainment and Jazzy Pictures, have teamed up once again to work on Pixel Play’s latest film project, The Lies I Tell.

The film also marks the directorial debut by seasoned actor Bront Palarae , who also stars in it.

Others in the cast include Indonesia’s Aimee Saras (HBO’s Halfworlds), Thailand’s Vittaya Pansingarm (Only God Forgives) as well as Malaysia’s leading talents Fabian Loo (Fly By Night), Umie Aida (Dukun) and Remy Ishak (Pulang).

The Lies I Tell is about a successful motivational speaker who suspects his wife is cheating on him.

He becomes obsessed in tracking down her secret lover. But in his quest to find the culprit, his wife’s ‘supposed’ betrayal slowly eats him up and turns him into a monster.

Currently in post-production, the project is slated for release by the end of 2019.

This is the second collaboration between Pixel Play and Jazzy. The first was Crossroads: One Two Jaga in 2018.