KOREAN pop band BTS and the Harry Potter franchise are enjoying a new burst of breakout popularity thanks to the release of a hit mobile game for each: management sim meets fan service pursuit BTS World and augmented reality exploration adventure “Harry Potter Wizards Unite.”

With the seven-member Korean pop sensation BTS nearing the end of its two-year, sold out, extended world tour, “BTS World” launches after a crossover with Swedish star Zara Larsson, and lets players have a go at being the band’s manager.

That means overseeing recruitment, training, performances and commercial successes, unlocking photos and videos from the real band as they go.

Alternatively, they can revisit the childhood of a current member and choose an alternative life for them.

Released on June 26, the app rocketed into the upper echelons of app download charts in nearly every high-traffic international territory -- including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Russia and Singapore – both as one of the most downloaded games or the most downloaded apps overall.

After public testing in New Zealand and Australia in April and May, “Harry Potter Wizards Unite” launched in the US and UK on June 21, and then in 140 other international territories the next day, including

France, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Ireland and South Africa -- though not China or Russia at this time.

Like Pokémon Go, which was co-developed by one of its own parents, Niantic, Wizards Unite is an augmented reality game for mobile devices.

Screens, video cameras, and global positioning combine to present the real world as if it were hiding creatures and beings from the “Harry Potter” universe, which players can then track and battle, or strategic locations which they can attempt to control.

With the experience of Pokémon Go to build on, Niantic and Warner Bros are moving swiftly ahead with developing the potential of “Wizards Unite” as a second AR cultural phenomenon.

The game’s first official Fan Festival is set for August 31 to September 1, the USA’s Labour Day holiday weekend, in Indianapolis, Indiana, with event details to be announced via social media and collected on the harrypotterwizardsunite.com/fanfestival subsite.

Like “BTS World”, it typically debuted at the top of major regional app charts for both games and overall apps at launch, maintaining top 3 or top 5 positioning in its second week.

Store stats derived from App Annie rankings data captured June 28, 2019. — AFP