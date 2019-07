EMERGING indie-pop singer and songwriter Gavin Haley recently released his second single, Show Me. The new single is a follow-up to Haley’s recent heartfelt song 96.

Haley is just as much a storyteller as he is a musician. He wears his heart on his sleeve, with his songs revealing raw emotion both lyrically and melodically.

The official music video of Show Me, directed by Carla Dauden, showcases Haley alongside America’s Next Top Model star Cherish Waters in an emotionally-charged world of young love.

Haley’s start in the music industry has been anything but traditional. Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky as one of seven siblings, he spent most of his childhood and adolescence as a professional cyclist.

After an unfortunate cycling injury left him unable to compete, Haley turned to his love for music, eventually uncovering a drive to create his own songs.

In 2016, the 22-year-old singer moved to Los Angeles and has since written over 300 songs, releasing multiple songs independently and most recently, signed to Red Bull Records where he is slated to release an EP in fall 2019.

Watch the Show Me music video at ffm.to/gavinshowme.