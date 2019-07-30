Carnival Row gets second season before debut of first season

ALTHOUGH the first season of Amazon’s new show won’t air until August, Carnival Row is already set to get a second season, according to an announcement made at a Television Critics Association press tour.

Good news for fans of Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne: the pair will be back for new adventures on Amazon Prime Video.

Carnival Row, a fantasy series set amid a Victorian-themed backdrop, takes place in a world where mythological creatures must live among humans after their lands have been colonized by the humans. In this repressive society, these creatures do not have the right to use their magical powers or develop relationships with humans.

Nevertheless, human detective Rycroft Philostrate and the fairy Vignette Stonemoss have a secret love. Their relationship will have to overcome enormous obstacles when Rycroft faces the most important investigation of his career as a series of murders puts the peace between the two communities in peril.

Vignette herself has a secret which could put Rycroft in grave danger.

Orlando Bloom plays the main male character against Cara Delevingne’s Vignette.

Joining the two actors are David Gyasi (Interstellar), Karla Crome (Under The Dome), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Tamzin Merchant (Salem).

The first season, co-produced by Guillermo del Toro, will consist of eight seasons.

Airing from August 30, the series is based on the screenplay called Killing on Carnival Row, which was on the “Hollywood Black List” of the year’s best unproduced scripts in 2005. - AFP