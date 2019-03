WHEN Engelbert Humperdinck’s song Release Me first came out, the music market was ruled by the likes of The Beatles who also released its magnum opus, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album at around the same time.

Instead of sinking, Release Me became the No.1 song on several major music charts and made Humperdinck a star.

Though other artistes have covered this song, it is Humperdinck’s version that remains the defining one.

No one else could sing a song about breaking up (and cheating on another woman) and made it sound so romantic.

Now, you can catch Humperdinck live in person as he sings his greatest hits as well as tracks from his latest album, The Man I Want to Be, at the Engelbert Humperdinck: The Angel on My Shoulder concert at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, on March 16.

Humperdinck was born Arnold George Dorsey in Madras (Chennai) in British-occupied India in 1936, one of 10 children to British Army NCO Mervyn Dorsey and his wife Olive.

The family moved to Leicester, England, when he was 10. He showed an interest in music, taking up the saxaphone, that he would play in clubs in the 1950s.

In 1965, Dorsey teamed up with Gordon Mills, his former roommate in London, who had become a music impresario and the manager of Tom Jones.

It was Mills who suggested that Dorsey change his name to Engelbert Humperdinck, borrowed from the German 19th century composer of operas such as Hansel and Gretel.

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame.

Among his more famous hits are The Last Waltz, There Goes My Everything, Am I That Easy to Forget, Quando Quando Quando, A Man Without Love and When There’s No You.

Don’t miss the chance to catch the 82-year-old Humperdinck perform live this Saturday at 8.30pm. For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website.