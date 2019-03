MALAYSIA all-girl vocal group NAMA will be performing tonight (March 28) on Asia’s Got Talent Season 3’s third and final semi-final round.

Catch them on AXN (Astro Channel 701/721) at 8.30pm on March 28 as they go up against some of the most unique artists to tale part this year.

NAMA is made up of ex-University Malaysia students who met while taking part as soloists at the university’s annual Festival Seni.

During the Judge’s Audition round, the girls sang Bad Romance but only for a “yes” each from Anggun and Jay Park.

NAMA hope to impress third judge, the hard-to-please legendary music producer David Foster (he said no previously) this time around.

To place your vote for NAMA, visit www.axn-asia.com/programs/asias-got-talent/vote.

The voting will begin after the semi final show is over, and will end on Sunday (March 31).