THE 21st Pokémon movie – titled Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us – will make its debut in Malaysia at Resorts World Genting this Saturday (Feb 2).

The exclusive screening of this animated movie is held in conjunction with the resort’s ongoing Pokémon Festival.

This 93-minute film is set in Fula City, and features the iconic legendary Pokémon Lugia, the latest mythical Pokémon Zeraora, and the star of the Pokémon anime Ash Ketchum and his trusty sidekick Pikachu.

Centred on the annual Wind Festival in the city, the movie chronicles the adventures of several characters – including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, an anti-social old woman, and a little girl with a big secret – as they work together to save the festival from being derailed.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us premiered in Japan on July 13 last year and will be screened at the Genting International Showroom from Saturday to Feb 24.

There will also be Pokémon-themed activities as part of the Resorts World Genting’s first Pokémon Festival.

Snap photos with 32 life-sized Pokémon figurines placed all over SkyAvenue mall, frolic with a 6m-tall inflatable Pikachu at Pikachu Land at Skytropolis Funland, become your very own Poké Ranger with the Pokémon Trainer Programme, bounce around in the Pokémon Inflatable Challenge at the Arena of Stars Courtyard, or shop for memorabilia at Malaysia’s first official Pokémon Pop-Up Store.

A special Chinese New Year-themed Pikachu Parade, and Pikachu Dance performances, will also be held at the Times Square stage in SkyAvenue daily.

For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website.