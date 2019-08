OUR favourite mystery-solving gang, Scooby-Doo and his friends, are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year.

For decades, Scooby-Doo and his friends have entertained viewers all over the world with their whacky, action-packed adventures as they travel around in their iconic green Mystery Machine van solving all sorts of mysteries.

In celebration of the show’s 50th Anniversary, Boomerang (Unifi TV Channel 555) will be throwing Scooby-Doo a birthday party on Sept 7.

In true Scooby-Doo fashion, there’ll be opportunities to solve exciting mysteries at the party.

Event attendees will also get to create fun crafts and even meet Scooby-Doo himself!

To win invites to Scooby-Doo’s Birthday Party all you have to do is tune in to Boomerang; access the iContest page via the ibutton on your remote control.; and answer three simple questions.

The contest period is from Aug 1 to Aug 21.

Meanwhile bring out your inner detective by uncovering the truth behind the crimes in The Great Scooby Mystery.

With four unsolved mysteries and five possible suspects, keep a lookout for clues on the show to identify the real culprits.

Catch The Great Scooby Mystery on Boomerang, every day from 6pm.