MALAYSIANS can once again enjoy the culture and cuisine of Latin America at the 11th Latin American Festival that will be held on June 30 at BB Park, Jalan Bukit Bintang, from 11 am to 6 pm.

This annual celebration is organized by seven embassies of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) in Malaysia (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru), in partnership with Plaza Low Yat, Federal Hotels International, the Latin Women’s Association of Malaysia, and the support of Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), in a joint effort to promote the Latin American culture in Malaysia.

The Latin American Embassies’ participants will display a booth with typical food and beverages, original handicrafts and tourism information.

This is to emphasize the multi-ethnic and cultural diversity of the Latin American countries.

The event is further celebrated with great performances of different Latin rhythms and dances from the various countries, along with multi-coloured costumes.

There is also lucky draw with attractive prizes such as two round trip flight tickets to Mexico City, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the rich Latin American cultures at the biggest celebration of its kind in Malaysia.

Proceeds of the event will be donated to the Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled Selangor & Federal Territory.

For more information please visit www.facebook.com/lafmalaysia.